Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $79.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

