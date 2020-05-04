CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 992 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

