Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Carrie Baker Sells 20,000 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00.

Canada Goose stock opened at C$31.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of C$18.27 and a one year high of C$73.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$57.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

