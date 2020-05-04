Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 22.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.86. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

