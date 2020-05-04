Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

