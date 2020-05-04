Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $202,552,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hershey by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 867,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,891,000 after purchasing an additional 201,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.26.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $132.54 on Monday. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

