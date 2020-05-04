Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK opened at $41.59 on Monday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.