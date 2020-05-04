Calamos Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $93.84 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

