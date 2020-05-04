Brokers Offer Predictions for Stryker Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.60.

SYK opened at $180.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.91. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

