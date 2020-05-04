Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $54.50

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of TTEC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TTEC by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TTEC by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TTEC by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of TTEC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

