Brokerages Set Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Target Price at $31.86

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTLA. Cowen cut their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

