Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $37.00

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSE PFSI opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang bought 35,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,659 shares of company stock worth $6,074,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

