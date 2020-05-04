Brokerages Expect XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) to Post $0.06 EPS

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XBiotech an industry rank of 9 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XBIT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $10,607,490.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,292,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XBiotech by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.44 million, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.51. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

