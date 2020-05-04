Brightworth Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brightworth lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 310,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.