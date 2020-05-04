Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

