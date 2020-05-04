Berenberg Bank Increases Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 172

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 148 ($1.95) to GBX 172 ($2.26) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Centamin to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Panmure Gordon upped their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.46) to GBX 131 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 146.86 ($1.93).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 158.63 ($2.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 34.35. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 83.32 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.12.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

