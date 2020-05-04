Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €37.00 by Berenberg Bank

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €27.50 ($31.98) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $982.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Befesa has a 1-year low of €22.75 ($26.45) and a 1-year high of €38.70 ($45.00).

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.