Bank of America Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $500.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $552.61.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $701.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $588.31 and its 200 day moving average is $511.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

