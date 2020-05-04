Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.21. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

