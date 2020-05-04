Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $24.50 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.87%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,202,000 after purchasing an additional 433,187 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 344,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 329,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

