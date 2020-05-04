Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,197.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Cherry acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.