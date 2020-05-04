Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.46.

NYSE ANET opened at $207.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day moving average is $207.62. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $315.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,070 shares of company stock worth $13,294,739. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 448.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

