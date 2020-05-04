Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

