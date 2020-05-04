Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel Sells $11,000.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $11,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,533 shares in the company, valued at $742,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $10.11 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

