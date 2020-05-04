Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

