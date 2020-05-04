Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $2,619,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

