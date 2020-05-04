Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Brightworth’s 3rd Largest Position

Brightworth cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

