AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

