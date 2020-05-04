Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1,733.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter.

AIF opened at $11.43 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

