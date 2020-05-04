Apergy (NYSE:APY) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APY. Stephens increased their target price on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Apergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE APY opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Apergy has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 3.63.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apergy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,757,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Apergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apergy by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

