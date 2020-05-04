Apache (APA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NYSE:APA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Apache to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apache to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.76. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.