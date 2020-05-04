Analysts Set Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Price Target at GBX 85.40

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, April 27th.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 455,149 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £455,149 ($598,722.70). Also, insider Howard Stringer sold 56,000 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £64,400 ($84,714.55).

Shares of TALK opened at GBX 80.75 ($1.06) on Friday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12 month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $925.40 million and a P/E ratio of 26.05.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

