Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 4,941.82

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,941.82 ($65.01).

ITRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,350 ($57.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,591 ($60.39) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,662.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,349.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total transaction of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09). Also, insider Lena Wilson acquired 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, with a total value of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.