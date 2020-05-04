Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$1.39

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.39.

Several analysts have commented on BBD.B shares. CIBC cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.92. The stock has a market cap of $877.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

