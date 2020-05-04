American Research & Management Co. Has $4.99 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.29. The company has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

