American Financial Group (AFG) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. American Financial Group has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

