Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.07. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

