Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147,024 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,157,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.1% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 4,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 374.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

