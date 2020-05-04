Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,913.29. The company has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

