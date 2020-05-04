Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s 8th Largest Position

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 162.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $449,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

AMZN stock opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,913.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

