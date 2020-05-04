Altus Midstream (ALTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter.

ALTM stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.59.

ALTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Altus Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

