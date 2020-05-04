Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 208.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $15.57 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.