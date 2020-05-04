Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.36. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,929.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $977,560. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.