Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alico worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alico by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 34.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

