Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,746 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,746 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 310,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 930,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $146,733,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

