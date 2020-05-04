Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $452.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Aegion has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aegion news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at $804,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Boston Partners increased its position in Aegion by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aegion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aegion by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aegion by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,591 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

