Aecom (ACM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aecom to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aecom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACM opened at $35.01 on Monday. Aecom has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

