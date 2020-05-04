Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $343.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

