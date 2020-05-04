Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

