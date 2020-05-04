22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of 22nd Century Group worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XXII. State Street Corp raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 109,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 132,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 485.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 131,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $0.82 on Monday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

